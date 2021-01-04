Eberechi Eze has been described as “a nightmare for defenders” by Crystal Palace teammate James Tomkins after his wonder goal in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Eze, a £20 million signing from QPR, scored a goal of the season contender when carrying the ball almost the full length of the pitch before beating Blades keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

“He scored his goal, took it well,” said Tomkins. “We have got bundles of goals in the team. It is just a matter of keeping it solid at the back.

“He is a young lad and that is how you show them. You show the manager why you want to be in the team and make performances like that when you come on.

“He did that on Saturday. We have got so much talent – look at our bench as well. We have got so much experience and ability all round in our squad.

“He has got that ability, I see it every day in training. He is a lad with so much ability. When someone runs at that pace with that skill, he is a nightmare to handle.

“Hopefully we can go up the table.”