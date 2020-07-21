Ebere Eze has been named as QPR’s Sportito Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2019/20 season.

The accolade is one of three awards that Eze has won as part of the end-of-season vote, with the 22-year-old also scooping the Ray Jones Players’ Player of the Year and the Junior Hoops Player of the Year awards for 2019/20.

Eze has been in sparkling form this season, scoring 13 goals and claiming eight assists in his 45 Championship appearances.

Earlier this term, he also earned international recognition by being called up to the England U21 squad for the first time.

In the supporters’ vote, Bright Osayi-Samuel – who has won two awards of his own – finished second and Ryan Manning third.

Osayi-Samuel has won 2019/20’s Kiyan Prince Goal of the Season for his stunning solo strike against Birmingham City in December, while he has also retained his Daphne Biggs Supporters’ Young Player of the Year award, having also won it in 2018/19.

Osayi-Samuel has made 36 Championship appearances this season, scoring five goals and claiming eight assists.