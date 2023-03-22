Ebeano political group joins All Progressives Congress

The Ebeano political family has joined the All Progressives Congress as announced by its Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Okwor.

The Chairman of the group made the development known in a statement he issued and made available on Tuesday.

Okwor said the alliance with the APC was to consolidate the partnership with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to achieve good governance in the country.

He said members of the family across the country had been consulted and were in agreement with the alliance in the interest of the people.

The Ebeano chieftain stated that the interest and welfare of the group would be better served under the APC structure in the country.

The family, established since 1999, had remained the dominant political force in Enugu State.

The group had consistently produced Governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, Houses of Assembly members, Ministers as well as Local Government Councils’ officials in the state.

