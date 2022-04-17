Easter: TUC urges Nigerians to imbibe lessons of sacrifice 

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, love and peace that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represent.

The Union’s call was contained in a press release signed Sunday by the President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye.

TUC leader stressed that it was only when Nigerians embrace these virtues and pursue them at all times that we can surmount our numerous challenges.

Comrade Olaleye said the reason the country is in a mess today is because we have allowed trivial issues like ethnicity and religion to take control and disrupt critical developmental goals.

He lamented that China and India with over a billion population are making progress and are among the leading countries in the world today; meanwhile Nigeria cannot manage a mere 200 million of her citizens.

According to him, “this is a moment of sober reflection, and it is not a mere coincidence that the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ is happening at a time our Muslim brethren are also observing their fast. It suggests that God is interested in healing our country.”

Comrade Olaleye reiterated that this is not the country of our dream, noting that impunity, selfishness, cronyism, religious intolerance and nepotism have created serious division in the whole country. “It has never been this bad, but we all have a role to play if we must overcome these challenges at hand”, he added.

The Labour Chief counselled “When we reflect on Easter it should remind us that as a country that we need to be truthful, upright, honest and fear God. We must understand that our purpose in life here is to live in obedience to our Creator’s will and love one another.”

While noting the delightful tidings brought by Easter, the TUC President called on government to address the worsening state of insecurity, poverty, unemployment, senseless waste of human lives currently going on, so as to allow the needed transformation in the country.