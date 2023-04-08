Easter: Tinubu felicitates Christians, preaches love for neighbours

President-elect Bola Tinubu has greeted Christians and congratulated them for witnessing another Easter, reminding them to reflect on the priceless and limitless love of God for mankind.

The President-elect, in a personally signed message, asked them to remember their obligation, as God’s children, to love their neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith, and tribe.

He said, “For Christians everywhere, this celebration is in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

“And as we observe Easter this year, let us all imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves.

“We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive, and prosperous country we all desire if we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic, and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots.

“Easter is about Renewed Hope and Redemption. It symbolizes the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism. Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation.

“I wish you all very happy Easter celebrations.”