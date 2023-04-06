Easter: Senator Remi Tinubu greets Christians

Wife of President-elect, Senator Remi Tinubu has greeted Christians on the occasion of Easter, reminding them that “it is a season for the joyful reminder of the sacrifice of our Lord, Jesus Christ, a sacrifice he made for the atonement of our sins, which is a priceless demonstration of his love for humanity.”

This is contained in a statement she personally signed and made available to the press on Thursday.

Senator Tinubu said, ‘Easter is here again. It is an occasion for the celebration of the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“It is a season for the joyful reminder of the sacrifice of our Lord, Jesus Christ, a sacrifice he made for the atonement of our sins, which is a priceless demonstration of his love for humanity.

“On this occasion of Easter celebration, I rejoice with all Nigerians, especially Christians, our women, and my good people of Lagos Central Senatorial District.

“As we celebrate the Risen Christ, we must strive to reflect and radiate his values in our lives. We must imbibe his life of love, compassion, sacrifice, peace and forgiveness and make these attributes the guiding principles of our lives.

“I implore you all, therefore, to utilize this occasion to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria and the sustenance of our democracy. This Easter season has also come at a time our hope and expectation of a better, stronger and more prosperous Nigeria is being renewed and rekindled.

“It is, therefore, my fervent prayer that this Easter celebration shall usher in a period of abundance, love, joy, and peace to all Nigerians in Jesus name.

“I hereby wish all Nigerians a blessed Easter celebration.”