Easter: Senate Leader calls for emulation of sacrificial spirit of Jesus Christ.

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate another Easter in remembrance of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ; the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (CON) has called on them to imbibe the sacrifice and pains the saviour of mankind went through on the cross.

Bamidele said this in a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs.

He noted that the price paid by Jesus Christ which eventually saved humanity from eternal damnation could be likened to the economic hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians, a situation he assured will pay off in due course.

He noted that “it is pertinent for us as an individual and citizens of Federal Republic of Nigeria to pick one or two lessons from the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross, though it was a painful sacrifice, but the sacrifice paved the way for our external redemption.

“It is in the interest of nation building for both the leaders and followers to learn the importance of sacrifice as panacea to lay foundation for the future of any nation.

“The sacrifice we are undergoing today may be painful just as it was for Jesus Christ over 2000 years ago, yet I call on the citizenry to remain hopeful and undistracted as there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“We should not allow pessimists to paint a picture of a failed nation before us, without recourse to the relentless efforts of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he assured.

Bamidele further expressed optimism that whatever sacrifice Nigerians may be going through shall not be in vain; adding that the Federal Government is on top of the situation and laying the foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

He said current economic indices can attest to the fact that there are unprecedented rapid reforms taking place across key sectors of the life of the nation.

He gave the instance of the Foreign Exchange that had hit the roof top few weeks ago but now drastically dropping by 32.6 percent as a result of pragmatic steps taken by President Tinubu and and his economic team.

Bamidele further assured that investors are currently trooping into the country with job creating opportunities, while the National Assembly is prepared to give the President all the needed legislative backing to ensure that the sacrifices of Nigerians are soon rewarded.

The Senate Leader therefore urged Nigerians; as they continue to celebrate this year’s Easter to remember the leadership of the country in their prayers for divine wisdom and direction to pilot our affairs to a safe location.