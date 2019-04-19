As Nigerian Christians join their counterparts all over the world to mark the Easter celebration, Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on them to imbibe the spirit of love, humility, tolerance and forgiveness exemplified by Jesus Christ during his earthly sojourn.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Media Office said the centrality of the birth and crucifixion of Jesus Christ was about love for mankind and His work of redemption, urging Christians in Nigeria and Lagos in particular to imbibe love as an important fruit of the spirit.

The Governor-elect reminded Lagosians of the pains and agony endured by Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary as the height of sacrifice for humanity.

He said: “Therefore, we must use this auspicious period to promote unity, love and sacrifice, which were displayed by Jesus Christ.”

Sanwo-Olu further enjoined Lagosians to use this Easter celebration to reflect on the sacrificial life of Jesus as a worthy example for all to emulate, adding that Nigerians and the people of Lagos must be willing, at all times, to make sacrifices for the progress and development of the society without any recourse to parochial sentiments against one another, especially along ethnic and religious lines.

He said: “Easter celebration is one of the most anticipated festivals in the Christian world because it represents God’s love for humanity. The period, which is a commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a time for us to reinforce our commitment to our faith and love towards one another as demonstrated by Christ Himself.”

The Governor-elect charged Lagosians to use this period of Easter to also ponder upon the affairs of the state and its potentials for growth.

He said: “Lagos is currently the 5th largest economy in Africa and has the potentials to rank among the top three in the continent, if we continue on our positive trajectory and remain bound by love for one another. We just came out of an election season. Election period is over and now is the time to demonstrate the spirit of oneness by coming together to work for a greater Lagos where we will all prosper.”

Sanwo-Olu also assured Lagosians that they will not regret voting for him in the gubernatorial election in the State.

He said: “I will not take the confidence you reposed in me by voting for me and my party, the All Progressives Congress for granted. We will work harder to surpass expectations. Our T.H.E.M.E agenda, which covers Transportation and Traffic Management, Education and Technology, Health and Environment, Making Lagos a 21st century global economy and Entertainment, Sport and Tourism is being distilled further into implementable action-plan by team of experts.”

While wishing Lagosians a Happy Easter celebration, Sanwo-Olu advised the citizens not to lose sight of the importance of the season.