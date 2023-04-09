Easter: Primate Ayodele calls for religious tolerance among Nigerians

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has called for religious tolerance as Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement released by his media office Sunday, the man of God urged Christians to remember the sufferings and pains of Jesus Christ, especially during crucifixion.

He noted that Jesus Christ laid down his life for everyone in order to redeem “our souls to our maker.”

He explained that the death of Jesus Christ was to make Christians to remain one body, while calling for a total shunning of division in the Christian body regardless of the religious doctrines.

Primate Ayodele called on Christians to ensure that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is worthwhile by imbibing the teachings of the Easter season.

Read full statement published below:

I extend my greetings to all Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate Easter Sunday: A memorable day that connotes the resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

I congratulate every one of us for witnessing another Easter which is a golden opportunity to reflect on God’s incessant love for mankind without regard for our religion, language, gender and any differences.

For Christians, Easter is the most important event in our lives because it mirrors the ultimate sacrifice of Our Lord Jesus Christ; laying down his life for us and redeeming our souls to our maker.

As we observe Easter Sunday, I urge us to imbibe the lessons of the season which among many others teaches us to render selfless services to humanity, inculcate the attitude of humility, show love to one another without regard for any form of differences.

Most especially as a nation, I compel us to embrace religious tolerance as a virtue. We will all return to the same heaven at the end of the day, therefore, religious intolerance should never be allowed to cause division among us.

Jesus Christ didn’t consider religion when he paid the ultimate sacrifice with his life, we should demonstrate his selflessness as we celebrate him in our daily living.

We should understand that Jesus Christ died for we all to remain one body. To make his death worthwhile, let’s totally shun religious intolerance.

I wish you all a blessed Easter Sunday.