Easter: Police warn FCT residents against trading on roads

Ahead of the Easter Celebrations, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has urged all residents of the Federal Capital Territory to obey traffic regulations and contribute to the collective task of maintaining peace, order, and public safety.

CP Adewale also urged the public to refrain from street trading and selling on the roads, warning that “such activities obstruct traffic, endanger lives, and contribute to accidents and traffic congestion on the roads.”

He warned that anyone found assaulting or obstructing officers, especially those performing traffic and public safety duties, would be dealt with by the law.

In a statement released by the Command, CP Adewale emphasized that respecting traffic laws is a fundamental civic duty that ensures individual safety and promotes national development.

He reiterated the importance of public cooperation in enabling the Police to carry out their duties effectively.

CP Adewale stressed that parking and other road signs must be strictly obeyed to facilitate smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion, particularly in busy areas.

“The police are not adversaries; we are partners in progress,” CP Adewale stated.

“Respect for officers, obedience to traffic regulations, and refraining from illegal roadside activities are vital to creating a safer, more organized FCT”, he added.

“The FCT Police Command remains committed to securing the lives and property of all residents.

“The public is encouraged to report traffic violations, suspicious activities, and emergencies via the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08033111911, or 07057321547,” the statement concluded.

