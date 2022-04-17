Easter: Ondo House of Assembly congratulates Christians

The Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated Christians worldwide on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

The felicitation is contained in a press statement issued by the Assembly Spokesman, Olugbenga Omole, calling for a moderate celebration in view of the obvious global economic challenges.

Quoting the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, the statement urged Christians to dwell more on the significance of Easter which was the triumph of Jesus Christ over death.

According to lawmakers, the resurrection of Jesus Christ was a symbol of victory over death, hence, the need for Christians to shun sins so that the death and resurrection of Jesus will not be in vain.

“Jesus is the symbol of Christian faith, it is, therefore, imperative for believers to emulate Christ in their way of lives”.

“Jesus Christ has put death to shame by rising from the dead on the third day after his crucifixion, “the statement quoted the lawmakers as saying.

The legislators, who said they foresaw a bright future for Nigeria, urging Christians to pray very hard for the nation’s destiny not to be truncated by the enemies of progress.

They urged Christians to continue to pray for the nation to overcome its numerous challenges.

They equally called on Christians to seek harmonious coexistence with the adherents of other religions, saying it would guarantee peace and development in the country.