Easter: Obi urges prayers for compassionate leaders

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged Christians to use the Easter period to pray for compassionate and caring leaders.

The Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate spoke in his Easter message released on Saturday by his media aide, Ibrahim Umar.

Obi noted that compassionate leaders consider the people’s welfare in all their decisions, including both actions and inactions.

He said: “At Easter, Christians celebrate the profound sacrifice Jesus Christ made for humanity.

“This season is the best time to pray for tender-hearted, caring leaders, as seen in Jesus’ example.”

Obi described Nigeria’s current state as plagued by insecurity and multiple challenges, worsened by irresponsible and unfeeling leadership.

He stressed that Nigeria deserves better leaders who can transform God-given resources into benefits for all citizens.

He also encouraged Nigerians and members of the ‘Obidient’ movement worldwide not to lose hope, saying: “Our Redeemer lives and assures us a New Nigeria is possible.

“Happy Easter.”

