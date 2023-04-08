Easter: Nnamani urges Nigerians to put country first

Former governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged Nigerians to put the interest of Nigeria above personal considerations.

Nnamani stated this in a statement by his media adviser, Pual Mumeh on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that, regardless of religious or political inclinations, the survival of the country was paramount.

The former governor thanked the Christian and Muslim communities for their prayers during this Lenten season which coincided with this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He urged them to sustain the momentum in order to uphold the peace and unity of the nation.

“We need to come together as a people with a common destiny and find a lasting solution that will set the nation on the path to greatness.

“Whichever side of the religion or political divide we may find ourselves, the interest of the country must be paramount,” he said.

He said in spite of misgivings in some quarters about the outcome of the 2023 general elections, the incoming administration offers a new vista of hope for the citizens.

According to Nnamani, “the newly elected leaders must be prepared to lead Nigeria out of the present challenges.

“Collectively we can make Nigeria great if we resolve to work together in an atmosphere anchored on honesty and mutual respect for one another,“ he said.

He said: “For the Christians, Easter is a thought-provoking moment as it commemorates the triumph of love, forgiveness, and sacrifice over evil as demonstrated by Christ.

While wishing Nigerians a peaceful Easter celebration, he urged them to sincerely pray for the nation.