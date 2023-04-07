Easter: NCWS urges Christians to make sacrifices for Nigeria’s development

The National President of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Lau, has urged Christian to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would advance the country’s development.

Lau said this in her Easter message Friday in Abuja to Christians as they celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

She said that Easter symbolises the ultimate sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross to save mankind, adding that as Christians, we should take into consideration the welfare of others.

The national president called on Nigerians to re-dedicate themselves to the service of the country as they reflect on the symbolism of Good Friday and Easter Celebration.

Lau urged Nigerian women to continue to make sacrifices for their families and the nation for the good of everyone.

According to her, Easter is a period of new beginning, forgiveness, love, and friendship.

”Therefore, we should learn to love one another and live together in love and unity.

”I also want to urge the privileged in our country to reach out to the less privileged as we all work to deepen the culture of true Christianity,” she said.

Lau wished the Christians Happy Easter Celebration, while urging them to be security conscious, before, during, and after the celebrations.