Easter, most significant day for Christians — Bishop Odedeji

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Lagos West, The Rt Rev James Odedeji, has underscored the importance of Easter Sunday, just as he hinted that the day is the most significant day for Christians.

He said this in an inspiring homily at the Archbishop Vining Memorial Cathedral Church, Ikeja, Lagos State on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Odedeji said at the well-attended service that the resurrection day carries with it a lot of significance for believers.

He said: “The first thing about the resurrection of Jesus is that it gives us assurance of salvation.

“We are saved by the death and resurrection of Jesus.

“Christianity is about Easter.

“When you take Easter from Christianity, nothing remains.”

Making reference to several Bible passages, the Anglican Bishop said further that the resurrection also gives an assurance of God’s faithfulness.

Odedeji said: “It tells us that God is not only a promise maker but a promise keeper.

“It gives us confidence that what God promises he will do.”

He said also that with the resurrection of Jesus, there is assurance of forgiveness.

“We are assured that we have been truly forgiven with his resurrection,” he said.

He also noted that Jesus’s resurrection brings all believers together.

He said: “It is the basis of our coming together.

“The one who brought us together as believers is Jesus.

“It is the rallying point for all.”

For those who may be in a state of confusion and sadness, Odedeji said to them: “When you think of the resurrection of Jesus, it gives you assurance that your sorrow is for a while.

“It is the source of joy for believers.

“Before Christ rose from the dead, the disciples were sad and had lost hope.

“But his resurrection brought joy to them.”

While urging believers to remain focused on what Christ has accomplished on the cross, Odedeji said Jesus’s resurrection also provides for the Christian an example of self-sacrifice.

He said: “The sacrifice of Jesus on the cross is the highest form of love that anybody can exhibit.

“When God loves us this way, the onus is on us to reciprocate the love by serving him with the whole of heart.”

Odedeji then called on believers to be bold about their faith and proclaim the news of redemption to all.

He said: “The resurrection is the most indisputable fact of history.

“It is also an inspiration for living a righteous life.”

The service was attended by all the principal officers of the diocese, including a number of dignitaries.

