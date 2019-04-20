The All Progressives Congress has said that love and tolerance among Nigerians will end internecine violence and other divisive tendencies in the country.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, while felicitating with Christians at home and abroad on the Easter celebration.

The Easter celebration is a major cornerstone of the Christian faith used to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Issa-Onilu implored Christians to remember the essence of Easter, which is recognition of the love, sacrifice and suffering Jesus Christ bore for humanity,

as they merry with friends, family and other loved ones during the festivities.

He urged all citizens, irrespective of religious affiliation, to imbibe the selfless attributes displayed by Jesus Christ in their relationship with their neighbours and in their national life.

He said: “In our collective efforts to progress as a nation, we must all rise above our perceived differences which pit brothers and sisters against themselves.

“Love and tolerance will take us above internecine violence, killings, agitations and other divisive tendencies.

“We urge Nigerians to also use the occasion of Easter to pray for the safety and well-being of our Armed Forces and other security personnel deployed to flashpoints around the country to ensure safety of citizens and their livelihoods.”

He called for continuous prayers and support of Nigerians for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in the ongoing task of taking the country to ” the next level of our shared progress, peace and prosperity”.