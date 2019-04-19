Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged Christians to pray for the nation’s leaders and the country to overcome its numerous challenges.

Lalong stated this on Friday in his Easter goodwill message signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen.

He said: “True Christianity places on our shoulders, the responsibility of praying ceaselessly and fervently for our leaders.

“We are reminded to also pray for our country to enable us to overcome the numerous challenges which we currently face as a nation.

“The incidents of insurgency, armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnappings, corruption and many other crimes bedeviling our country can be addressed by prayers.

“It can also inculcate in the youth who are ready tools for crime the right Christian doctrines at an early age.”

The governor added that true Christianity entailed showing love and sacrifice to one’s neighbours like the Biblical Good Samaritan.

He emphasised that doing so, would make a difference in the lives of fellow human beings, as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He, therefore, called on religious leaders in the country to take up the gauntlet of preaching messages of peace, love and sacrifice to their followers.

According to him, doing so will help build a country that all Nigerians including our founding fathers will be proud of.

Lalong further admonished Christians to reflect on the twin lessons of the passion and death of Christ on Good Friday and His triumphant resurrection after death at Easter.

He advised them to apply the lessons learned in Christ’s death and resurrection in their everyday lives.