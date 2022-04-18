Easter: Kumuyi, other clerics preach righteousness, patriotism

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has advised Nigerians to shun vices and embrace righteousness, which the Easter represents.

Delivering his Easter message, themed “Risen with Christ,” the cleric advocated that the significance of the celebration must be internalised through renewal of lives.

“As the power of resurrection comes upon your life, it comes with renewal.

“The renewal is not limited to individuals, but available for the nation of Nigeria, continent of Africa, Asia, America, Europe and others.

“Such renewal has the capability to affect your mind, heart, energy, vision, conscience, among others.”

In the same vein, Pastor Adonri Osaretin of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Spring Forth Zonal Headquarters, Lugbe, Abuja has urged Nigerians not to give up as God has not finished with them.

Osaretin gave the advice at the RCCG Spring Forth Easter Music Concert titled; “The Galilee Experience”.

He explained that the Galilee experience was what happened to Apostle Peter, who had denied Jesus thrice during the Crucifixion.

The cleric recalled that Apostle Peter returned to Galilee and he did not give up, he still waited on the Lord and returned to Him.

Pastor Kumuyi said that “the truth is that the time for waiting is a period that your faith and patience are put to test.

“Your reliance on the Almighty God must be total.

“Things may happen in the country as you don’t want, or expect but don’t give up.”

He acknowledged that it was good to give God thanks for all the good things “we have received”.

Osaretin urged Christians to believe in God and all His deeds with all their faith firmly in place, adding, “we are bound to have greater testimonies this Easter and beyond”.

Various parishes made songs presentations as various Bible verses were read.