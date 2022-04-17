Easter: Ikpeazu, Onuigbo task political class on peace, security ahead of 2023 polls

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has appealed to the political class to tread with caution as they get ready to commence political activities for the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

He made the appeal in a message to Christian faithful to mark the celebration of the resurrection of Christ on Sunday.

It was issued to newsmen by Onyebuchi Ememanka, the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia Governor.

Governor Ikpeazu who emphasized on the existing security and peace in Abia state, urged the political players to shun acts capable of plunging Abia into avoidable chaos.

According to him, the peace and security of Abia people must remain the most paramount consideration. He said his administration has been able to enhance the security of lives and properties of Abia people in the last seven years, saying that this singular feat by the government, had rated Abia as one of the states with most stable socio-political environment.

“We have, by the kindness of God, kept out state peaceful and safe, when compared to our neighbours,” Ikpeazu also added.

He further appealed to the politicians to be mindful of these as they plan to go into full scale politicking, assuring the people of the state that he remains irrevocably committed to their welfare, even as the state grapples with scarce resources.

Governor Ikpeazu assured Abia citizens that a better and more prosperous tomorrow is assured judging from the available positive macro-ecomomic indices.

“Hopefully and before the end of this year, a huge part of our state will become illuminated with uninterrupted electricity as the Geometric Power Project will fully come on stream. The socioeconomic quantum leap this will come with can only be imagined.

“As a state with great potential in small scale manufacturing and commerce, steady power will redefine our entire existence. When added to the fact that several key strategic infrastructural projects that will further boost commercial activities, especially in Aba will be commissioned in the next few weeks, it becomes even clearer that we are marching forward as a state and as a people,” he said.

He therefore, on behalf of his family, wished the good people of Abia State a wonderful, peaceful and safe Easter celebration filled with the blessings of God almighty.

Similarly, the Member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South federal constituency of Abia state, at the House of Representatives, Hon Sam Onuigbo, harped on the significance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a message to mark Easter on Sunday, Onuigbo noted that the resurrection of Christ is the ultimate proof of God’s love for his children and symbolically brings hope of a new beginning for mankind.

According to the federal lawmaker,” as we celebrate this year’s Easter, I charge you all to do so with attention on the importance of this celebration and therefore use this period to spread peace, love and hope”.