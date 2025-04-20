Easter: Ighodalo greets Edo people, urges faith, hope

Frontline politician and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in last year’s governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has sent warm greetings to the people of Edo State in particular and Nigerians in general as Christians across the world celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a message he personally signed, he urged them to be steadfast in their faith, hope, and stay united in the face of current challenges.

The full statement reads: “My Dear People of Edo State,

“As we celebrate this Easter season, I extend my warmest greetings to you all. This time of the year reminds us of hope, renewal, and the profound power of faith. Just as the resurrection of Christ signifies new beginnings, I urge each of you to embrace the spirit of hope and transformation that Easter brings.

“Edo State, our beloved home, stands at a pivotal point in its journey. We are faced with challenges that may seem daunting, but I want to remind you that with faith, unity, and resilience, we will overcome any obstacle. Just as the resurrection of Christ signifies victory over obstacles and despair, we too can rise above challenges that confront us. Our strength lies in our ability to come together, our willingness to support one another and believe in a shared, brighter future.

“During this sacred season, I encourage you to remain prayerful. Pray for our leaders, our families, our youth, and for the wisdom to make choices that will uplift us all. By God’s grace, we will build an Edo State that reflects our highest ideals and deepest aspirations.

“As we revel in the joy of Easter, let us carry in our hearts its timeless message: that through faith, love, and unity, we shall rise in realisation of God’s plan for Edo.

“I wish you and your loved ones a blessed, peaceful, and joyous Easter.

“Warm regards,

“Dr. Asue Ighodalo.”

