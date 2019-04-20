Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Christians to remain steadfast and committed to the core values of their beliefs.

Ugwuanyi made the call in his Easter message made available to newsmen on Saturday in Enugu.

The governor said that the season which marked the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ should be a period of sober reflection.

He called on Nigerians to take advantage of lessons of the period to build cohesive relationships anchored on unity, love, peace and progress.

He also called on Christians and people of other religious beliefs to continue to pray for the progress and unity of the country.

While pledging that his administration would continue to serve the state with the fear of God, the governor prayed for the reinvigoration of spiritual strength of all Christians.