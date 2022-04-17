Easter: Gov. Ishaku calls Taraba residents to support government in combating insecurity

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has called on residents of the state to support government’s efforts in fighting insecurity.

Similarly, Governor Ishaku called for extra vigilance on the part of the people to check the alarming spate of kidnappings, killings and other forms of crimes and criminality.

The calls were contained in the Easter message issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu in Jalingo, the State capital.

Ishaku in the message advised the people to report suspicious persons visiting the state to security agencies for prompt action.

While felicitating with Christians in the State, Nigeria and the world at large on the anniversary of the death and resurrection of Christ, Ishaku reminded Christians of Christ’s acts of compassion and forgiveness.

He emphasised that Christ’s exemplary qualities must not elude Christians as they mark the very important festival of Easter in the Christian calendar.

Ishaku used the occasion to advise politicians in the state seeking election into various political offices to go about it peacefully and respect the rights of fellow contestants.

He called on the residents to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the political transition process that was about to start in the state, especially in the choice of leaders who would take over the mantle of leadership from his administration.