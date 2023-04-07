Easter: FRSC deploys 720 personnel in Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi, has deployed 720 personnel for its special Easter patrol in the state.

The Ebonyi Sector Commander of the corps, Uche Chukwurah, made the disclosure in a statement she signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Abakaliki, the capital city.

Chukwurah said that the command has intensified efforts to ensure a safe and smooth 2023 Easter celebrations on all roads in the state.

“The deployment followed the directive of the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, that commanding officers should ensure full deployment of staff for the celebration.

“The commanding officers were directed to ensure maximum visibility, prompt removal of obstructions, and ease of movement on all roads,” the statement read.

The sector commander said that the 720 personnel will include regular and special marshals, including road safety club members.

“We would also deploy one ambulance, 10 patrol vehicles and a tow truck in compliance with the corps marshal’s directives.

“The objective of the special operation is to reduce road traffic crashes-resultant fatalities and injuries.

“The operation’s other objectives include prompt response to crash victims, engagement in public education and enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways.

“We would also strengthen surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustain effective patrol operations and adequate monitoring on the highways,” the statement said.

She said in the statement that the command would carry out aggressive enforcement, including mobile court operations, to check irregularities on the roads.

“These irregularities include over speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, route violations, road obstructions, use of phones while driving, overloading, and seat belt violations, among others.

“We hope that the public would cooperate with our personnel, other security agencies and volunteers assisting in traffic management during the period.

“We urge all road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, ensure that their vehicles are in good condition and avoid all forms of distractions while driving.

“The Command is committed to ensure that the Easter celebrations are safe and successful for all Ebonyi people,” the statement read.