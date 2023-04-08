Easter: FRSC deploys 1,272 personnel to Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano State Command, has deployed 1,272 personnel to ensure effective traffic management throughout the Easter celebration in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Sector Commander, Ibrahim Sallau-Abdullahi, on Friday in Kano.

The statement indicated that the Command also deployed five ambulances, 25 patrol vehicles, one heavy duty towing truck, among other operational equipment.

According to the statement,” this will clear obstruction on highways in the state with a target of zero fatality within the Easter celebration.

The sector commander noted that the Easter special patrol operations would run from April 6 to 12.

He assured motorists that the personnel from the command had nine unit commands, two emergency ambulance service points and road side clinic located on Kano-Zaria road, fully on alert.

He said the personnel worked round the clock to ensure FRSC visibility, safety of lives and properties of road users in Kano State.

The Sector Commander reiterated that all Station officers in the 44 Local Government Areas of the State were fully involved in the operations.

He said that the 1,272 personnel, which comprised 1,036 Regular Marshals and 236 Special Marshals were deployed on six major routes to ensure safe and smooth vehicular movements, traffic control as well as prompt attention to victims of road traffic crash during the period.

Sallau-Abdullahi warned drivers against driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, wrongful overtaking, carrying excessive load, speeding, use of phones while driving, and allowing under-aged drivers on the wheels, among other offences.

The Sector Commander also wished people of Kano State happy 2023 Easter Celebrations.