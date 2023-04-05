Easter: FRSC deploys 1,042 vehicles for operations 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,042 operational vehicles for the Easter special patrol across the country.

The Agency’s Spokesman, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that 23 help areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions and rescue operations during the period.

This, he said, was in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

According to him, the Corps has activate 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 53 Zebra points located along the major routes to be covered by ambulances that will be fully utilised.

“This is to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention.

“Over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks have been deployed for effective coverage.

“144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics also,” he said.

Kazeem said that reflective jackets, traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers were part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

He said that the Corps had also put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters for effective monitoring and prompt response to incidents.

This, he said, would be to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, as directing the Commanding Officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas.

This would be to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support, he said.

Biu identified some of the stakeholders as Military formations (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); DSS (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Immigration Service; the NSCDC (enroute or resident).

“Others are Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); State Traffic Management Agencies.

“State owned NGO’s ambulance Services providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service,” he said.

The corps marshal expressed optimism that Nigerians would as usual, cooperate with members of the corps and other security agencies as well as volunteers who would come out to assist the corps in traffic management during the period.

He stressed that with the massive deployment of personnel and logistics and the envisaged public support, the celebration would be a huge success.

He reassured the motoring public of FRSC’s renewed vigour towards entrenching sanity on the roads and wished all Nigerians safe and successful Easter celebrations.