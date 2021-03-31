The Federal Government has declared April 2 and 5 as public holidays to mark the 2021 Easter Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola urged Christians to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

He called on them to use the occasion of this year’s celebration to pray for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

The Minister gave the assurance that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of the country in parts of Nigeria.

Aregbesola said: “Security is everybody’s business. I therefore, encourage all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria, to display high level of patriotism at this critical time in the history of our country.

“By supporting the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

While wishing Christians both at home and abroad a happy and peaceful celebration, Aregbesola called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to make life more meaningful for all.