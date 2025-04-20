Easter: Ex- Ikole Ekiti LG boss urges peaceful celebration

The immediate past Chairman of Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon Sola Olominu has felicitated with the Christians on this year’s Easter celebration and appealed to residents to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in a peaceful and modest manner.

Speaking with newsmen in Ikole on Friday, the All Progressives Congress chieftain described Easter period as a time to have a sober reflection on how to live a Godly life and reach out to the less privileged individuals who needed medical care, food and shelter.

The former Ikole Council boss, who urged youths to celebrate in modest manner without causing havoc which could jeopardise their future ambitions, said “I want to appeal to residents, indigenes, especially youths in Ikole local government area to celebrate in modest manner.”

He urged Christians to use the period of Easter celebration to pray for God’s protection and peace in Ekiti State and the country in general

“Easter celebration is a period, we all need to show love to our families, friends and neighbours and not the time to drink to stupor and cause havoc. It is on this note that I wish to appeal to parents to caution their children against indulging in illicit affairs as well as educate them on the significance of the celebration in our interest, there should be peace everywhere in the state to allow for meaningful developments which are being put in place by the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji in the state

Hon Olominu commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his numerous ongoing road construction projects in the state and in the Ikole local government area in particular.

Olominu described the ongoing road construction of Ikole, Ara to Isinbode-Ekiti and that of the one in Isaba, Ikoyi and Igbemo-Ekiti as beautiful and delighted in one’s eye to view.

He prayed for God’s wisdom and guidance for governor Oyebanji as he embarks on various and numerous projects to promote the development of the state in general

He appealled for more understanding and support for Governor Oyebanji whom he said was committed and determined to take the state to the next level of progress and digital development

Olominu, also felicitated with members of his agency and wished them more celebrations in good health.

He assured Governor Oyebanji of the agency’s support in his quest to continue his good works till 2030.

