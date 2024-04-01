Easter: Emulate unconditional love of Christ, Hon. Ogene charges constituents

The Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, has changed his constituents to emulate the unconditional love of Christ, whose remarkable death and resurrection Christians world over celebrate in Easter.

Ogene made the call in Awka, Anambra State to commemorate the most important event in the Christian calendar.

He admonished the people to be their brothers’ keepers and always show good neighbourliness in the true example of the teachings of Christ, who in the scripture encourages: “We love our neighbours as we love ourselves.”

Ogene said further: “It is important as followers of Christ our Lord, to let love rule in all we do this period and beyond, in our relationships with one another in our communities.

“If we love one another, right from our individual families, there won’t be wickedness, rancour, jealousy and rivalry that often snowball into something sinister in the community.

“This is a precarious time of economic and security challenges in our society and our nation in general. But I’m convinced that if we apply the love of Christ in our conducts and decision making, our collective burdens as a people would become lighter.

“For instance, if we imbibe the love of Christ and practice it in the true sense of the injunction, criminality and other social vices would abet, since one that truly loves and obeys the teachings of our lord, would not hurt another or cause others pain and anguish as we currently experience in our society.

“Love also means that we share the little we have to assuage the sufferings of others in our neighbourhood.

“Ogbaru remains a land of peace and conviviality and we all should put our hands together to make it a better place, through meaningful leadership and support base that will only prioritise the interest of the people and development of Ogbaruland.

“But we can only achieve that when we have sustainable peace and unity of purpose rooted in true love for one another and the overall good of Ogbaru.

“I wish the good people of Ogbaru, home and abroad, a happy Easter and peaceful and progressive future.”