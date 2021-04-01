Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has assured its customers quality power supply during the Easter period.

The company gave the assurance in a statement issued by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, on Thursday in Lagos.

Idemudia said EKEDC was committed to improving the current power supply situation to ensure there was adequate power supply to its customers during the period of the celebration and beyond.

He said the continuous upgrade of EKEDC’s facilities and distribution infrastructure was to enable the company consolidate its promise of improved supply to all customers within its distribution network.

While congratulating Christians on this year’s Easter celebration, Idemudia said it was a time of reflection and gratitude to God for his demonstration of love to mankind.

He said: “We join Christians across the country to celebrate this year’s Easter. As we celebrate, we are reminded of the profound demonstration of God’s love to humanity, through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Easter is, therefore, not just a religious observation, it is a celebration that holds profound lessons of humility, humanity, kindness, empathy and selfless sacrifice as demonstrated by the circumstance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Idemudia said the company was aware that many individuals and families may not be celebrating Easter in its usual fanfare, considering the world was only just recovering from the effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He added that while such difficulty and challenge may have lasted for a while, the company was convinced that in no time the world would be back to normal.

“The impact of COVID-19 is still not lost on us, this year’s Easter celebration will still be celebrated amid mild restrictions and public health guideline, Easter however comes with the reassurance that our world will soon be back to normal,” Idemudia.

He reiterated that the company was committed to ensuring the bulk of its customers benefited from the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

Idemudia appealed to customers who have registered and are yet to receive their prepaid meters to exercise patience, noting that the distribution was in phases.

He also encouraged customers who are yet to apply to log on to the company’s website to fill and complete the application form.