Easter: CP orders Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Units to increase visibilities

The Commissioner, Enugu State Police Command, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has congratulated the good people of Enugu State at home and abroad as they join other Christians in the world to celebrate this year’s Easter, which marks the crucifixion, death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Commissioner of Police assured them of adequate security before, during and after the period of the celebration.

Due to the celebration, the CP ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical and Operational Squads of the Command to deploy all the intelligence and operational resources at their disposal, dominate and ensure visibility patrols and crime prevention in their areas of responsibility.

The CP described Christ’s voluntary sacrifice of his life for the salvation of man as an act of love worthy of emulation.

Uzuegbu called on citizens of Enugu State to celebrate responsibly, in peace and make as a daily lifestyle the sacrifices of love to one another, especially by catering for the poor, needy and sick.

He also enjoined citizens of Enugu State to continue to be law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and their activities to the nearest Police Station.