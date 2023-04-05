Easter: Corps Marshal tasks commanding officers on maximum visibility, speedy removal of obstructions

Towards ensuring a safe and smooth 2023 Easter celebrations, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu has tasked Commanding Officers to ensure full deployment of staff for maximum visibility, prompt removal of obstructions and ease of movement on all highways across the country. This is in line with the operational guidelines of this year’s special patrol scheduled to commence from 6 to 12 April, 2023.

He further stated that the objectives of the special operations are reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways, among others.

The Corps Marshal assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives of the special operations, the Corps will combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programmes, strengthening of surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.

To this end, the Corps would carry out aggressive enforcement including conducting over 200 mobile court operations, with the aim of checking the following offences:

Speeding and Dangerous Driving/Overtaking,

b. Lane indiscipline/Route violation,

c. Road Obstructions,

d. Use of Phone while Driving,

e. Overloading,

f. Seatbelt/Child restraint Use Violations,

g. Passenger’s Manifest Violation,

h. Operation of mechanical deficient and rickety vehicles,

i. Latching and Twist-Locks Violation,

j. Illegal use of the Spy Number Plates.

To achieve this, over 743 patrol vehicles, 184 administrative vehicles, 92 ambulances, 23 tow trucks and 144 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics.

Furthermore, reflective jackets , traffic cones, tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations.

Added to the above is, a total of 23 Help Areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, and rescue operations during the period. This, he said, is in addition to the 15 traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by our personnel on 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

For effective monitoring and prompt response, the Corps has put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be.

This is in addition to the activation of 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 53 Zebra points located along the major routes which would be covered by 92 ambulances that would be fully utilized to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention.

He also directed the Commanding Officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support. He identified some of the stakeholders as Military formations (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Police (enroute or resident); DSS (enroute or resident); the Nigeria Immigration Service; the NSCDC (enroute or resident).

Others are Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); State Traffic Management Agencies; State owned NGO’s ambulance Services providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies and Federal Fire Service.

On the overall preparedness of the Corps for the special operations, the Corps Marshal has expressed optimism that Nigerians would as usual, cooperate with members of the Corps and other security agencies as well as volunteers who would come out to assist the Corps in traffic management during the period, stressing that with the massive deployment of personnel and logistics and the envisaged public support, the celebration would be a huge success.

While reassuring the motoring public of FRSC’s renewed vigour towards entrenching sanity on the roads, the Corps Marshal also wishes all Nigerians safe and successful Easter celebrations.