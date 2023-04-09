Easter: Cherubim Movement Head urges Christians to emulate Jesus virtues

The Spiritual Father and Chairman Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, His Grace Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, has urged Christians to emulate the virtues of sacrifice by Jesus Christ for enhanced participation in Nation building.

Prophet Abidoye in his Easter message to Christians, described Easter in Christiandom as a watershed, occasioned to reflect and embrace the virtues of Jesus Christ which include peace, perseverance, patience, love and patriotic service to build a virile Nation.

The Spiritual Father urged Christians to seize the opportunity provided by the Easter celebration to embrace spiritual rejuvenation, rebirth and to pray fervently for God’s intervention to end insecurity in parts of the Country.

“Prayer should be offered for the Leadership of the country at all levels as we change baton next month and Jesus Christ prayed for all even during His trying period on the cross at Calvary” he emphasised

While rejoicing with Christians and members of the fold, he harped on the need for religious harmony and peaceful co- existence especially as their muslim counterpart are in the holy month of fasting.

Prophet Abidoye stated that the season is a pointer that all are serving the same God.

The Spiritual Father called on the people to participate actively in the forthcoming census and other government programmes for the progress and benefit of the citizens.

“Wishing you all happy Easter celebration and urged you all to be steadfast and serve the only living God for the salvation of all souls”, Abidoye added.