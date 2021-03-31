The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, said the command has deployed 5,296 police personnel to mount security throughout the state as Christian faithful celebrate Easter.

She also advised all Christian faithful to adhere to COVID-19 protocols in their various places of worship.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the CP said effective plans had been put in place to monitor all entry and exit points and other parts of the state, through stop-and-search, effective visibility patrol, and intelligence-led raid of black spots.

Onadeko said: “Places of worship, recreation centres, financial institutions and other public facilities will be adequately protected.

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police by giving out credible information, while the police personnel have been charged to be courteous and civil to members of the public while discharging their duties.”

The Command advised residents to call the Police Control Room Numbers: 08081768614 and 07055495413, as well as 615 (Toll Free) of the Oyo State Security Trust Fund.