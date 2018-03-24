Easter Celebration: FRSC to deploy 1,000 personnel for Patrol in Ogun

The Ogun Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday said it would deploy 1,000 personnel for an Easter Special Patrol from Monday to April 6.

The Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Ogundele, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

He said that special patrol operations would focus on speeding, wrong overtaking, land indiscipline, overloading violation, Tyre violation and the use of cell phone while driving.

Ogundele said: “Both regular and special marshals will be deployed to oversee traffic activities on highways in Ogun, especially along the Lagos-Ibadan, Sagsmu-Ijebu Ode, Benin-Ore, Abeokuta-Ifo, Sango-Ota, corridors.”

The commander also said that necessary logistics like Patrol motor, Life Support Ambulances, Heavy duty towing vehicle have been provided to ensure desired impact on the entire stretch of highways in the state.

Oladele said that the Traffic Control Areas have also been established at Mowe, Sagamu, Ogere, Ogunmakin, Ijebu Ode, Ifo, Ota and Abeokuta.

He said that all the FRSC’s Ambulance points at Itori, Sagamu, Ogunmakin, and Ijebu Ode would operate 24hrs Rescue Operations throughout the duration of the Special Patrol.

He, however, advised motorists travelling during this period of the Easter Special Patrol, should exercise patience to save lives and property.

He also warned motorists to desist from flouting traffic rules and regulations in order not to be prosecuted.

Oladele implored motorists not to hesitate to call 0815.6455 and 08023832594 in case of any emergency.