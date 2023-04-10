Easter: CAN condemns Peak Milk season advert  

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, makers of Peak Milk, over an alleged offensive Easter advert.

The controversial commercial has provoked outrage among Christians.

In the advert, the company used the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday, a move that CAN has declared as: “totally unacceptable” to the Christian population.

The General Secretary of CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, in a statement in Abuja warned the company to retract the advert, tender an apology to Christians or face legal action and boycott of their products by Christians.

“We find this advert to be insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable. Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all over the world, a day we commemorate the death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, who was crucified on the cross for our sins. It is not a day to be used for crass commercial purposes”.

He added that FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC’s action was disrespectful to the Christian faith and an affront to millions of Christians in Nigeria and beyond.

“We are deeply disappointed that a company of such repute would stoop so low to exploit the religious sentiments of its customers for profit,” Daramola said:

The religious body added that it was considering imposing sanctions against FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, including a boycott of their products by its members and other well-meaning Nigerians who share its concerns.

“We call on the company to issue an unreserved apology to the Christian community and withdraw the offensive advert immediately” the organization stated.

It recalled a similar incident in the past when Sterling Bank Plc used crucifixion imagery to promote its product, stating that it condemned it then and now.

Daramola said: “We, therefore, urge all companies and organizations to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. We will not tolerate any attempt to trivialize or disrespect our faith. Be warned”.