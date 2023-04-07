Easter: Buhari calls for celebration with love, urges aggrieved politicians to exercise restraint 

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Nigerian Christians to celebrate the ongoing Easter season with love, kindness and resilience, urging the aggrieved politicians in the last general elections to seek redress in courts and wait “patiently” to allow legal system run its course.

Buhari made the calls in Easter message which he personally signed Friday.

“I join Christians in Nigeria and around the world to celebrate Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, signposting his victory over death.

“I commend Nigerians for believing in the process. While I congratulate those that have been elected, I acknowledge that it is the right of those who feel dissatisfied with the outcome to seek redress. I expect them to wait patiently and allow our legal system run its course.

“It has been a rare privilege for me to serve as your President since you gave me the first mandate in 2015 and renewed it in 2019.

“Day after day, I have been guided by the vows I took to keep Nigeria united, prosperous and secure.

“Our successes on security, economy, infrastructure, new oil frontier basins, landmark legal reforms as well as food sufficiency, among others, were possible because of the support of Nigerians” Buhari wrote.

Speaking on the season, Buhari said: “At the heart of Easter, is the triumph of light over darkness.

“It is a season that reminds us that the Almighty can turn an unpleasant situation round for good.

“Recognising that Easter is about renewed hope and a glorious future, I urge all Nigerians to continue to be confident and believe strongly in our country for better seasons ahead”.

The President noted as a nation, Nigeria has gone through an election that has produced the next set of leaders at the Federal and State levels.

He said as the faithful celebrate the season “with our families, neighbors and communities, let us do so in love, compassion, kindness, resilience and forgiveness”.