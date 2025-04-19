Easter: Atiku urges national unity through love, sacrifice

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, extends heartfelt felicitations to Christians across the country and the world, urging all Nigerians to imbibe the enduring virtues of love and selfless sacrifice exemplified by Jesus Christ.

In a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja, the Waziri Adamawa emphasized that these noble virtues remain indispensable to fostering the unity and cohesion Nigeria so urgently requires —especially in a time when narrow, sectional interests threaten to erode the bonds that hold the nation together.

“This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in celebrating Easter — a sacred moment that commemorates the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. It is a season that calls for deep introspection, compassion, and reaching out to those in need,” Atiku stated.

He called on Nigerians of all faiths and ethnicities to unite in prayer and purpose for the peace and progress of the nation.

“Let us remain steadfast in the pursuit of unity across every divide. Our strength as a people lies in our togetherness. A nation united shall always endure and flourish,” he affirmed.

Expressing optimism, Atiku declared his belief that Nigeria shall overcome her present trials. “Though evil may momentarily cast a shadow, the collective goodness and resilience of Nigerians will prevail. In unity and shared purpose, our nation shall rise,” he said.

Furthermore, he urged Nigeria’s leaders at every level to use the Easter period as a time of introspection, embracing the spirit of the season to recommit to their sacred duty of service.

“Our leaders must be guided by the principles of sacrifice, love, and charity. It is only through sincere collaboration that we can heal our divisions and renew our national hope. We must resist every attempt to deepen fault lines, for our challenges are not born of ethnicity or religion, but of a failure to build common understanding.”

