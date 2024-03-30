Easter, a feast, festival of triumph of faith over fear — Alia

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has sent words of felicitation to the entire Benue people at Easter, describing it as a feast and festival of triumph of faith over fear.

The message was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, on Saturday.

Alia said: “In these difficult times, the example set by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ—the pain, the sacrifice, the triumph and the message of love and hope echo with timeless resonance.

“Easter is a feast and festival of triumph of faith over fear. It follows the holy season of Lent during which as christians we fast, pray and spread the gospel of love.”

Alia went further to advocate that as people of faith, the residents and indigenes of the state should continue to imbibe and practice in their daily lives the lessons of sacrifice, care for the needy, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe, religion or sect, observed during the fasting.

He added: “Easter symbolizes the triumph of faith over despair and an affirmation that weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. Jesus set a prime example of sacrifice that has continued to resonate with people of all races, class and creed through the ages. It is this type of self-sacrifice that we must make if we must move our dear state forward.

“As a government we recognize the difficulties our people now face in trying to live from day to day and make ends meet.

“But we must not falter.

“More than ever before, we must show resilience in weathering the storm of hardship and in a recessive economy.

“We face challenges on many fronts. Insecurity is widespread even as the masses of our people continue to be internally displaced.

“Hunger is a big menace due to acute food shortages.

“We must tackle these problems long and hard.

“And just like Jesus triumphed, we too shall overcome.

“We remain committed in our vision to take the state out of the woods and cater to the needs of all our teeming citizens irrespective of religion or political affiliation.

“We pray that the blessings and lessons of Easter will spread throughout our state and make us all better, first as individuals, and as a people.”

Alia prayed God to bestow grace upon the people of the state and bless the state so that righteousness will flow like a mighty river in the land at all times.