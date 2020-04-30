The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has urged Abuja residents to avoid overcrowded area ahead of the gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, effective from May 4.

Aliyu gave the warning at the flag off of the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups at the Abuja Municipal Area Council secretariat on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that President Muhammadu Buhari during a live broadcast approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States, starting from May 4

Aliyu noted that the aftermath of easing of lockdown measures would be dependant of what people do.

The minister noted that easing of lockdown was the most critical period, adding that experience had shown that even the most developed nations like Germany and Britain recorded high number of COVID-19 cases after the lockdown.

She said: “Even Ghana is experiencing a high rate of new cases, almost 274, after relaxing the lockdown.

“That is the implications that comes with it.

“It is not time for social visit and littering about on the street for we do know that by doing that we are endangering the lives of our loved ones.

“If you do not have any reason to be on the street, please for your own safety, let us stay at home.

“Let’s ensure that we do not encourage overcrowded areas, instead obey the social distancing and do not saturate the markets.”

The minister disclosed that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration would revisit issues of urban renewal and slum upgrade.

She decried lack of adequate planning in the satellite towns, adding that the administration would do everything possible to address the situation at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we are seeing today in our suburbs that we are struggling to control is lack of adequate planning of our satellite towns, but at the end of the pandemic, life will never be same and we shall get better,”she said.