The Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said the country will definitely record increase in the number of Coronavirus Disease cases with the ease on the lockdown to check its spread.

Ihekweazu said this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The position of the DG followed the attitude of Nigerians to the first day of freedom after five weeks lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He, however said lessons learnt from the first day will help the Task Force enforce the guidelines.

He said: “Measures to ease the lockdown have kicked off today, but initial reports across the country are not too pleasing.

“We will have infections based on what happened today, no doubt.

“But what can we learn from it?

“How do we organise ourselves as a society?”