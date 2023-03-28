Ease of Doing Business: Gov. Lalong expresses joy over Plateau improved ranking

Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed excitement over the recent ranking of the State in the Ease of Doing Business.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor Dr Makut Macham Tuesday in Jos, the capital city.

The Business ranking was conducted under the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) where Plateau moved from the 14th position in 2021 to 10th in 2023.

Lalong, while celebrating the incremental performance of the state, recalled that the state was on 26th position in 2016 which made him to come up with various economic reforms within the “Rescue Administration.

“Those reforms included the establishment of the One Stop Investment Centre, land reforms, infrastructure development.

“Empowerment and entrepreneurial programmes and the restoration of peace, among others, moving the state to 14th position in 2021 and now to 10th in 2023.

“Many new businesses have sprung up in the state within small and medium enterprises, manufacturing and service industry which have boosted the economic fortunes of the citizens.

“I dedicate the award to the citizens of Plateau who have supported this administration and embraced the policies, especially as they relate to peace and security which is the basic requirement for business and economic activities”.

Similarly, the Governor expressed satisfaction that the State had also made significant progress in improving its revenue generation which was acknowledged by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics NBS.