Earthquake: Turkey Embassy announces accounts for humanitarian assistance 

The Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Abuja has made available bank accounts for humanitarian assistance to victims of the February 6 earthquake that hit the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, the embassy said it was making the account details available to kind-hearted Nigerians who would wish to make cash donations.

“You can make donations both in Nigerian Naira (NGN) and U.S Dollars (USD),” the embassy said.

It gave the Naira account details as Zenith Bank account number 1228160057 with account name – Turkish Embassy Abuja-Humanitarian Assistance.

“Dollar Account – Zenith Bank, account name is Turkish Embassy Abuja-Humanitarian Assistance,” it said, giving the account number as 5072131687.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, thanked the government and people of Nigeria for assistance and support to Turkey.

The Embassy had earlier requested for the urgent needs of the victims, including winter clothing.

It urged volunteers to place the items in clear bags and provide itemised list of the contents in the bags which would be sent to Turkiye via Turkish Airlines.

According to the embassy, donation collection points for items are at No. 46, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, and ARMADA international Ltd., No. 8, Solomon Agbonton Road (Aerodrome Rood), Apapa, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit some cities in south-eastern Turkey and Syria.

According to reports, death toll has surpassed 40,000, while many others are injured, displaced and in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

President Recep Erdogan has declared a national emergency in Turkey and solicited for international humanitarian support.

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s support to Turkey. NAN