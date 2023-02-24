Earthquake: Synagogue Church donates £10,000 to Turkey

The Synagogue Church Of All Nations on Thursday said it has made available a relief package worth N9 million to assist the Republic of Turkey over the earthquake that occurred in the country earlier in the month.

Known for its humanitarian works worldwide, it made this known in a statement by its leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua.

The church said the gesture was to alleviate victims sufferings.

It said that through its affiliates: Emmanuel TV Partners, the donation was raised in fulfilment of God’s injunction to the church and faithful to aid people in need.

It said the church regretted that many people were victims of the recent earthquake that devastated some parts of Turkey and Syria.

According to it, the 7.8 magnitude natural disaster, which occurred on Feruary 6, 2023 shocked the world with its volume of destruction to lives and properties.

The statement added: “This was followed by other devastating twin earthquakes which leaves thousands dead, injured and homeless.

“It was the sixth most deadly natural disaster this century after the 2005 tremor which killed about 73,000 in Pakistan.

“In Turkey, some 4.6 million children living in the Turkish provinces were badly hit by the disaster leaving the country in disarray of a gigantic humanitarian needs.

“The Turkish community groups living on the UK particularly in Hackney and Haringey Boroughs of North London have since mobilised themselves into raising donations and relief items to Turkey.”

The church noted that no fewer than 200,000 people were displaced and not less than 100,000 people badly injured in the incident apart from 70,000 lives lost in the disaster.

It said that humanitarian groups such as the London ALEVI CULTURAL CENTRE and CEMEVI both working with other organisations provided money and relief items too.

It said that it was through those acknowledged organisations that the SCOAN’S Emmanuel TV Partners donated the money to help in resettling displaced people.

“It is to aid them start a new lease of life,” said the statement.

It quoted the SCOAN leader to have expressed sadness over the incident.

Pastor Joshua described it as a “great humanitarian calamity” and called on everyone to please partake in bringing relief to our fellow human beings now in critical life conditions in Turkey.

She added: “God is love, we are His image and we must live and lead in love.

“Every kindness you heartily show at this period of their needs illustrates clearly the place of love in human affairs as a tool of human relationships and good neighborliness.”

She said that SCOAN would continue to sustain the lofty legacy of humanitarianism and altruism of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

She added that the foundation of the Church was Love as shown in the Commission’s logo: “Let Love Lead,” for “Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour is love”.

She praised the partners all over the world for their indefatigable spirit at always ready to render selfless services to fellow human beings.

The gospel preacher prayed that God’s grace, mercy and favour would always speak for them at every moment of their needs.