The Golden Eaglets continued their build -up to the forthcoming AFCON U 17 tournament in Morocco with a 7-0 whitewash of Emy Football Academy of Asaba.

The friendly encounter, played at the FIFA Goal project football pitch at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday evening, had the visitors taken to the slaughter slab with barrage of goals from the five-time FIFA U 17 world champions.

Joseph Arumala opened the flood gate of goals in the seventh minute jabbing the ball into the net and Samuel Akere’s ferocious shot outside the box hit the roof of the net six minutes later.

Christian Nwachukwu had his name on the scores sheet with his low drive that found the back of the net in the 16th minute.

The game was completely under the control of the Eaglets as their opponents had no answer to the fluid football of the Eaglets and they were tormented with another goal by Ahmed Abdullahi in the 29th minute.

Arumala completed his brace in the 39th minute, while it was the turn of Abdullahi to had his brace in the 42nd minute.

The first half ended with Eaglets in super goals scoring mood of 6-0.

However on resumption, Emy Football Academy marshalled out strong defensive tactics which made the Eaglets to only add a goal through Stanley Iheanacho in the 74th minute to make it 7-0.