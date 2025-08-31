Eagles vs Bafana: NUSA begins mobilisation in South Africa

Ahead of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying clash with the Bafana Bafana in South Africa, the leadership of the Nigerian community in that country has commenced mobilisation efforts.

Smart Nwobi, the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), the umbrella body representing Nigerians in South Africa, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crucial Group C encounter is scheduled for September 9 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The statement, which was jointly signed by Nwobi and the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Akindele Olunloyo, was made available to NAN in Abuja.

Nwobi said the group’s leaders would visit Bloemfontein as part of efforts to mobilise support for the national team.

He said: “The leadership of NUSA will visit Bloemfontein ahead of this crucial World Cup qualifier to mobilise our people residing in the city.

“This game is important for our country, and we want Nigerians to come out en masse to support the Super Eagles.”

Nwobi further stressed that NUSA’s leadership would work closely with the Bloemfontein chapter to engage Nigerians living in the city at least a week before the match.

He added: “We will also inform Nigerians to be law-abiding before and after the game.

“It is important that we maintain discipline at all times in any part of South Africa.”

The NUSA president gave an assurance that the Super Eagles could count on the unwavering support of Nigerians across South Africa during the encounter.

He recalled the strong turnout of Nigerian supporters in March when the country’s U-17 women’s national team faced South Africa.

The young Nigerian female side had emerged victorious in the encounter.

