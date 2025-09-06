Eagles v Amavubi: Captain missing as Coach releases starting line-up

The Captain of the Super Eagles, Williams Troost-Ekong, is missing in the starting line-up released by Coach Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles take on the Amavubi of Rwanda in a 2026 World Cup Qualifier.

The match, which is scheduled to commence at 5pm, is taking place in Nigeria at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Troost-Ekong was one of the earliest players to arrive in the Eagles camp in Uyo.

He addressed a pre-match press conference with Chelle on Friday.

According to the line-up, usual suspects, Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, will be at the heart of the attack of the Super Eagles in the crucial encounter.

Also in the line up are Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Raphael Onyedika, and Ola Aina.

Also on parade against Rwanda, which is ahead of Nigeria on the Group C log with 11 points, are Benjamin Fredericks, Calvin Bassey, and Bruno Onyemachi.

As expected, Stanley Nwabali is between the sticks.

It is a must win match for the Super Eagles who need to win to remain in contention for a 2026 World Cup ticket.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']