The Super Eagles are all set for another pack of Eagles (Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles) in Tuesday’s big friendly, following a fresh round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and officials on Monday.

On Friday, the entire Nigerian contingent of players and officials returned COVID-19 negative results after tests conducted on Thursday, ahead of the clash with African champions Algeria that the North Africans won by the odd goal in Klagenfurt.

Meanwhile, all 24 players in camp were involved in Monday evening’s training session, and are available for selection.

Goalkeepers Dele Alampasu and Matthew Yakubu, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina and Jamilu Collins and forwards Cyril Dessers and Chidera Ejuke were not part of the run-out with Algeria and could be considered for action on Tuesday night.