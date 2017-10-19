Eagles to negotiate World Cup bonuses 

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed its readiness to negotiate bonuses of the Super Eagles players ahead of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Raising from its Executive Committee meeting in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday, the NFF pledged to do all that is necessary to ensure adequate preparation of the Super Eagles to set a new record of performance for an African country at the FIFA World Cup come Russia 2018, to the glory of Nigerian and African Football.

The board has however resolved to ensure that negotiations with the players with regards to World Cup bonuses are firmly concluded and agreement signed before the end of this year, for the sake of stable preparations and credible participation at the World Cup finals without any distractions.

The NFF will also ensure adequate and intensive preparation of the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, which includes arrangement of quality friendly matches.

To this end, a comprehensive plan of action would be released after the World Cup Draw in Moscow on December 1, 2017, which would encompass training camps, friendly matches, marketing and funds drive to ensure a great outing at the World Cup finals.