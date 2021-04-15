Super Eagles and Omonoia Nicosia of Cyprus defense ace, Shehu Abdullahi, has set his sight on Cypriot league title.

The former Bursaspor Turkey flying wing back, now a mainstay in the Cypriots league leaders line up, revealed this on Thursday.

According to him: “Away game this weekend at @anorthosisfc. I can’t wait to return to the City and experience a different moment.

“Three points, our target.”

The defender’s Omonia Nicosia top the log with 69 points from 32 games and are been trailed by AEL Limassol and Apollon Limassol on 68 and 66 points respectively.

Omonia Nicosia play away to Anorthosis on Saturday.

A win for them will further boost their hope of winning the title.

Omonoia is the most popular and one of the most successful football clubs in Cyprus, having won 20 national championships, 14 cups and 16 super cups.