Eagles’ opponents Croatia to face Brazil in June 

The Brazilians are five-time world champions, the most successful team in the World Cup history, and current No. 2 at FIFA Rankings, rich in planetary superstars – including the most expensive player in the world, Neymar.

Croatian Football Federation has arranged the details regarding the spectacular friendly international between Croatia and Brazil national team.

The Vatreni are to face Brazil in England on June 3 as an important test for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Croatia’s last test before departure to Russia is scheduled on 8 June against Senegal in Osijek.

Thus, Croatia will play four World Cup teams during the preparation stage: Peru, Mexico, Brazil, and Senegal.

“Brazil is the most attractive and the most wanted team in the world, and it makes me proud that Croatian Football Federation has managed to agree this spectacular match. This will be a great introduction to the World Cup, a real test for our national team and an incredible promotion opportunity for Croatia and Croatian football. I am convinced that our supporters will enjoy this match, as well as the fans all over the world, since it will be one of the best matches before the World Cup. Moreover, I am happy that we will host Senegal in Osijek, and I am sure that our national team will experience a beautiful farewell to Russia”, said Croatian Football Federation president Davor Šuker.